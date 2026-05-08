A Tweetorial: Bass & Rama Are Working Together to Stop Spencer Pratt

In a sane world Pratt would win convincingly because his opponents are ineffective and incompetent, and he has real presence in addition to good ideas. And yet this might not be enough in LA, which has been a one party city for a while, seemingly intent on its own destruction. If he loses, the GOP should find a safe congressional seat for him.

~ Fischer King

Spencer Pratt had no interest in running for office, but then his home and his parents’ home burned down, mostly due to negligence. He is now running for mayor of LA. He is a gifted politician, and has to be better than the communist Mayor Bass or her further-left friend, Councilwoman Raman.

Take back your American city from the woke communist socialists. Vote for Spencer Pratt for Mayor of Los Angeles.@spencerpratt pic.twitter.com/Flfpuj19vf — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) May 8, 2026

Revolutionary leftist Raman is working with Bass, and tried to claim Spencer Pratt is working with Mayor Bass.

Spencer Pratt just DESTROYED Nithya Raman who was trying to convince LA that he and Karen Bass are teaming up against her because they have a better chance against each other. Pratt: “First off, Mayor Bass and I are definitely not working together. I blame this person for… pic.twitter.com/soaac9iZPN — Red Line News (@RedLineNewsUSA) May 7, 2026

Spencer Pratt is based in reality, but Los Angeles is wrapped up in the fake Democrat mystique. After years of Democrat rule, the homeless are lining the streets in even the nicest places, drug addicts are given government needles to shoot up, and moms taking children to daycare have to deal with dangerous addicts screaming and blocking doorways.

Councilwoman Raman isn’t really running. She’s in place to take votes from Spencer Pratt. Watch this short clip.

🔥 Spencer Pratt: “I am not working with Mayor Bass.” Spencer is 100% right to call out this political theater. One week Nithya Raman is endorsing Karen Bass, and the next she’s jumping in the race to peel votes away from Pratt. 🤨 It is a coordinated scheme to protect the… pic.twitter.com/Fdsvul80DQ — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) May 8, 2026

She’s going to get stabbed in the neck. That is funny. Listen to this before you judge.

Spencer Pratt takes down Socialist councilwoman Nithya Raman: “I’ll go below the freeway tomorrow with her to find some of these people she’s going to ‘offer treatment’ to. She’s going to get stabbed in the neck. They don’t want a bed—they want fentanyl.” pic.twitter.com/7uzpQQ3Zww — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) May 7, 2026

This powerful far-left council member, who has overseen the disastrous deterioration of Los Angeles, went right to the MAGA slur because she has nothing else. She can’t argue policy. Spencer Pratt’s reaction was priceless.

Look at Spencer Pratt’s reaction. He has the “it” factor. If anyone can pull off an upset in LA, it’s Pratt. pic.twitter.com/oa1aWHsHsu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 7, 2026

Too inexperienced?

OUTSTANDING: The media went after @spencerpratt – questioning whether he has the experience to run a city as large as Los Angeles. His response CRUSHED IT: “Look at the city right now. Look at what their experience has done.” Pratt reminded everyone how Karen Bass was in… pic.twitter.com/yDFC7Q3mZ5 — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) May 7, 2026

They stop Pratt when he speaks the truth:

Never in my life did I think I’d be a fan of Spencer Pratt but it’s amazing watching him dismantle these clowns 😂 https://t.co/tJophFK2jL — 🇺🇸🍢 K-9 NOLE 🍢🇺🇸 (@PCNole813) May 8, 2026

Truth:

Spencer Pratt could very well be President of the United States someday. Laugh all you want, it’s true. pic.twitter.com/V7NfKWTQDW — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 7, 2026

Truth:

I’m sorry I am now a broken record but oh my God I did not have Spencer Pratt, exposing Karen Bass’s entire communist, revolution history during the race for mayor in Los Angeles. I mean the best part about this is everything he’s saying is completely 100% true. So if you… pic.twitter.com/iyoR93WOFh — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 7, 2026

LA is a Democrat disaster:

How does the richest country in human history look like THIS? Drive through LA and tell me we don’t have a problem.

The streets don’t lie. 👀 pic.twitter.com/t2Bhy345Db — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 8, 2026

Funny ad: