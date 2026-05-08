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Home Clown World A Tweetorial: Bass & Rama Are Working Together to Stop Spencer Pratt

A Tweetorial: Bass & Rama Are Working Together to Stop Spencer Pratt

By
M Dowling
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0
477

In a sane world Pratt would win convincingly because his opponents are ineffective and incompetent, and he has real presence in addition to good ideas. And yet this might not be enough in LA, which has been a one party city for a while, seemingly intent on its own destruction. If he loses, the GOP should find a safe congressional seat for him.
~ Fischer King

 

Spencer Pratt had no interest in running for office, but then his home and his parents’ home burned down, mostly due to negligence. He is now running for mayor of LA. He is a gifted politician, and has to be better than the communist Mayor Bass or her further-left friend, Councilwoman Raman.

Revolutionary leftist Raman is working with Bass, and tried to claim Spencer Pratt is working with Mayor Bass.

Spencer Pratt is based in reality, but Los Angeles is wrapped up in the fake Democrat mystique. After years of Democrat rule, the homeless are lining the streets in even the nicest places, drug addicts are given government needles to shoot up, and moms taking children to daycare have to deal with dangerous addicts screaming and blocking doorways.

Councilwoman Raman isn’t really running. She’s in place to take votes from Spencer Pratt. Watch this short clip.

She’s going to get stabbed in the neck. That is funny. Listen to this before you judge.

This powerful far-left council member, who has overseen the disastrous deterioration of Los Angeles, went right to the MAGA slur because she has nothing else. She can’t argue policy. Spencer Pratt’s reaction was priceless.

Too inexperienced?

They stop Pratt when he speaks the truth:

Truth:

Truth:

LA is a Democrat disaster:

Funny ad:

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