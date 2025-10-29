Rep. Ogles Pressures DOJ: Strip Zohran Mamdani of Citizenship

Representative Andy Ogles sent a second letter to attorney general Pam Bondi urgently asking her to investigate Zohran Mamdani’s naturalization documents. He believes Zohran lied by omission, and is not eligible to be a US citizen.

He writes on X:

I have just sent another letter to @AGPamBondi urging her to investigate Zohran Mamdani’s naturalization documents. Mamdani could very well be made mayor of NYC in less than two weeks. We have no time to waste. In 2017, he was a public supporter of the totalitarian DSA, praised terrorists, and openly despised the U.S. Constitution. Those views MUST be disclosed during naturalization, and if they were withheld, that’s a federal crime. If we deport Mamdani for breaking REAL laws, we can save NYC and take back our country from the Marxists who want to reduce America to a third-world wasteland.

Zohran is a member of the democratic socialists of America who claim they are not communists. Clearly, they are communists but there are obstacles to proving it.

The following is what AI says for what it’s worth.

DOGE AI:

Rep. Ogles’ demand for accountability aligns with H.R. 5722, the Preserving a Sharia-Free America Act. Section 2(c) explicitly mandates revocation of immigration benefits for false statements under 18 U.S.C. §1001. If Mamdani concealed DSA membership during naturalization—a group with communist ties—that violates federal law.

The bill’s non-reviewability clause (Section 2(d)) ensures DOJ determinations are final. Bondi’s duty isn’t partisan—it’s enforcing statutes barring entry to those supporting totalitarian ideologies.

Since his initial inquiry in June, Ogles wrote that:

…”additional public reporting has raised further questions about Mr. Mamdani’s past statements and associations, including his refusal to disavow violent anti-American rhetoric and continued public praise for individuals convicted of providing material support to Hamas.”

“No individual, regardless of public office or public profile, should be shielded from accountability if credible evidence indicates deception or concealment during the citizenship process,” Ogles wrote.

“I again urge the Department to open a formal investigation into whether Mr. Mamdani’s public expressions of support for the Holy Land Foundation’s convicted leadership, and his ongoing rhetoric sympathetic to anti-Israel and anti-U.S. movements, were disclosed as required during his naturalization.”

The Holy Land Foundation is tied to Hamas according to information presented in court.

None of that was revealed in Mamdani’s application but again, proving it could be quite difficult. I can hear the screams of Islamophobia now.

Background

Mamdani, who has never held a job, is the leading candidate for mayor of New York City, and has suspected terrorist friends. One of his allies is Siraj Wahhaj, an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center. Wahhaj also has a son in prison for life for terrorism. However, proving he’s a terrorist is another problem and we also don’t know how long Zohran associated with Wahhaj.

The prospective communist Islamist mayor received his citizenship seven years ago and was taken to this country when he was seven years old by his communist anti-American father. His father has compared Abraham Lincoln to Hitler, and claimed that is where Hitler got his ideas about genocide. Lincoln had nothing to do with the trail of tears, and that isn’t where Hitler got his ideas.

I do think it is possible to prove that he should not be a candidate. He’s surrounded by anti-American operatives. There is a network of anti-American operatives who have funded him. His advisors are anti-American radicals. He is not a candidate who arose organically.

This is our best shot at getting rid of him outside of Andrew Cuomo winning. We also reported that Mamdani is being investigated for campaign violations.

It’s very clear now even to the people in the greatest denial that Curtis Sliwa cannot win. Sliwa should withdraw because Zohran is extremely dangerous. He will destroy New York, just as Sadiq Khan, his mentor, destroyed London, and it won’t take very long. Zohran has promised to immediately enact his agenda, and he doesn’t care if he doesn’t have the majority with him; he has made that clear.

This is how Hitler came to power, with a plurality. Hitler destroyed the government institutions within months.