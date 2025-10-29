Clown World’s Nominees for Greatest KAPO Acting Couple

Mandy Patinkin and his wife, actress Kathryn Grody want Zohran Mamdani to run the world. They are likely the greatest KAPO couple, even among actors.

Mandy can’t say enough wonderful things about the communist Islamist Zohran Mamdani. These two actors are like the Queers for Palestine with the same limited intellect. Mandy and his wife want Zohran to win because he is an “extraordinary human being” who is going to take over our city, and if “we are really thinking,” Zohran “will lead the nation and the world” to a safer, inclusive world.”

For those quotes, we believe the couple deserve this nomination. Although, the progressive female rabbis were strong runners up, and get honorable mention.

This is mind-boggling.

Actor Mandy Patinkin takes off the mask and reveals that what the far-left really wants is Zohran Mamdani as president. Forget about the fact that it’s completely unconstitutional since Mamdani is a naturalized citizen. You have to be a natural-born citizen. But what Patinkin… pic.twitter.com/jjAmKcdhLa — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 29, 2025

Zohran will redo. New York, and then the world.