Rep. Jaime Raskin Had Prison Guards Steal Emails to Smear Trump

Representative Jamie Raskin is a lawyer and a law professor so he knows that arranging to steal client-attorney email correspondence is unethical, illegal, and a denial of justice. Yet, he allegedly did just that in the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, the former gal pal of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Raskin arranged for prison guards to steal Maxwell’s client-attorney email correspondence so Raskin could reveal the contents in an effort to smear President Donald Trump.

The prison staff responsible were fired.

As Maxwell’s attorney said, it is a “breach of constitutional protections, including the first, sixth and fourteenth amendments.”

They were “illegally obtained and put to unconstitutional purpose. There was no effort to fact check the credibility of the emails. It was purely done for political capital.”

Contrary to Comrade Raskin’s assertion, Mrs. Maxwell has not requested a commutation or made a pardon application to the second Trump administration, her attorney said. “Prior to such application a prisoner needs to demonstrate that all possible avenues of appeal have been exhausted.” Her attorney believes that new evidence has come up.

In July, 2025, Raskin discussed the fake “whistleblower” information which it turns out he obtained from prison guards illegally accessing Maxwells emails. He lies with a straight face without any sign of a conscience.

This is Raskin in July, 2025 discussing the “whistleblower” information which it turns out he obtained from prison guards illegally accessing Maxwells emails. In the next post below, Maxwell’s attorney confirms she does not seek a pardon from Trump. pic.twitter.com/YBcPgSDXvu — JKash MAGA Queen (@JKash000) November 15, 2025

It should be noted that Rep. Raskin also doctored evidence in the second impeachment of Donald Trump and got away with it when Joe Biden or President Autopen pardoned him for it.