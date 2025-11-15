Fake AI-Generated ICE Raid Videos Flood Social Media

Videos showing intense dramatic scenes of federal agents detaining migrants with migrants crying and agents behaving in a cold manner are AI-generated. They aren’t marked as such and they have gotten hundreds of thousands of views, but they’re fake.

They are flooding Facebook.

The fakes are clearly intended to prejudice people against deportations, which so far, haven’t come even close to mass deportations thanks to leftist activist judges.

Videos on social media sites like Facebook show intense dramatic scenes of federal agents detaining migrants, many of which are racking up hundreds of thousands of views each. The catch? They’re fake. pic.twitter.com/iOhblAYvZn — New York Post (@nypost) November 14, 2025

We also have the fake sob stories with alligator tears.