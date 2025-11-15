Fake AI-Generated ICE Raid Videos Flood Social Media

By
M Dowling
-
1
18

Videos showing intense dramatic scenes of federal agents detaining migrants with migrants crying and agents behaving in a cold manner are AI-generated. They aren’t marked as such and they have gotten hundreds of thousands of views, but they’re fake.

They are flooding Facebook.

The fakes are clearly intended to prejudice people against deportations, which so far, haven’t come even close to mass deportations thanks to leftist activist judges.

We also have the fake sob stories with alligator tears.

1 Comment
Saltherring
Saltherring
36 seconds ago

No thanks, as I can’t bear to watch leftists…even imaginary ones.

