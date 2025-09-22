Report Coming on Autism Today

Trump hinted at Monday’s press conference, which will feature Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz, while speaking at Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk’s tribute service in Glendale, Arizona.
“Tomorrow, we’re going to have one of the biggest announcements really, medically, I think, in the history of our country,” Trump said. “We’re going to be doing it with Bobby, and Oz, and all of the professionals. I think you’re going to find it to be amazing. I think we found an answer to autism.”
Hopefully that is true.
JUST IN: President Trump says tomorrow will be A HISTORIC day for MAHA – a BIG announcement is coming regarding the causes of autism and how to treat it.
Charlie played a large part in uniting Trump and RFK Jr. His reach extended everywhere. This will be historic!
