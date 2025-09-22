Report Coming on Autism Today

Trump hinted at Monday’s press conference, which will feature Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz, while speaking at Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk’s tribute service in Glendale, Arizona.

“Tomorrow, we’re going to have one of the biggest announcements really, medically, I think, in the history of our country,” Trump said. “We’re going to be doing it with Bobby, and Oz, and all of the professionals. I think you’re going to find it to be amazing. I think we found an answer to autism.”

Hopefully that is true.