The Most Devastating Distortions of Reality in US History

Have you noticed some of our leaders have distorted objective reality while trying to turn everything into subjective chaos? Everything is staged and the world is upside down. It’s not an accident and you aren’t imagining it.

Take Tim Walz as this week’s example.

Tim Walz, who said, “there’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech,” thinks firing Jimmy Kimmel is “North Korea style stuff.”

Walz lives in an alternative reality as do most Democrat leaders lately. The media gladly aids and abets. ABC ‘News’ can’t stop itself from claiming the Charlie Kirk murder wasn’t political. First Kimmel said it and then Jon Karl. They know they are lying but that’s okay apparently.

NEW: Tim Walz *CLEARLY* didn’t get the memo about turning down inciting rhetoric as he rants APOCALYPTICALLY about Jimmy Kimmel getting yanked off air “If you ever wondered how democracy dies, you’re witnessing it.” “This is North Korea-style stuff. And it’s being done… pic.twitter.com/oIMQGIHb9J — Jason Cohen (@JasonJournoDC) September 19, 2025

Tim Walz says that Jimmy Kimmel’s firing is “North Korea style-stuff.” Here’s Tim Walz deploying the National Guard to prevent families from leaving their homes during the COVID lockdowns. Hey, Tim this is “North Korea style-stuff.” pic.twitter.com/W5QbNSKdo3 — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) September 19, 2025

Mostly Peaceful Protests

Who can forget CNN flashing a chyron about the mostly peaceful protests in Kenosha as the reporter points to the buildings the mostly peaceful protesters set on fire.

More reality brought to you by the left:

CNN going to the old playbook from Kenosha, WI where the reporter is standing in front of a building totally engulfed in flames with the caption “mostly peaceful protests” pic.twitter.com/z8Wyl2Acli — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHI*HOLE (@DoTheRightWing) June 8, 2025

The anarcho-communist rioters of antifa and Black Lives Matter were bailed out by Kamala Harris’s fund while J6ers who protested or rioted were hit with the most extreme punishments, possible, some were unimaginably harsh. They were all called domestic terrorists, simply for walking into the Capitol, hundreds with the permission of officers.

Law enforcement became the enemy, radicals were peaceful.

They talked of justice while encouraging their radicals on the left burning police cars and throwing bricks and rocks at law enforcement.

KAMALA HARRIS MAKING THREATS AGAINST EXTREMIST AND HATE SPEECH ON SOCIAL MEDIA! NO SHE’S NOT TAKING ABOUT THE RADICALS ON THE LEFT WHO ARE LITERALLY BLOCKING ICE AND POPPING THE TIRES ON FEDERAL GOVERNMENT VEHICLES, WHO USE GUNS TO SILENCE THOSR THEY DISAGREE WITH, SHE’S… pic.twitter.com/solhbqBxo6 — MAGA1 (@Cindyknowsit2) September 20, 2025

Destroying Who We Are

How about tearing down statues. It started with ripping up the statues of Rebels but soon they removed our Founding Fathers and desecrated the statues of poor Christopher Columbus with lies about who he was. They keep coming after our holidays as well.

Let’s not forget how we glorified Saint George Floyd, a career criminal who was OD’ing after trying to pass counterfeit money when a police officer put his knee on his back to restrain him. We were told he was a victim and a martyr. He served five years for a home robbery in Texas where the 8-month pregnant woman in the home was pistol whipped. He held a gun to her stomach. George was buried in a gold coffin and statues went up in his honor. Pastors compared him to Jesus.

These same leaders ignore victims and let criminals roam free, raping, pillaging, and killing. Opening borders and not vetting anyone is good too in our fake world. They’re here to replace the citizenry, but you can’t say it or you’re Hitler.

Erasing Objective Reality

If you speak against us, you’re a fascist and we will hurt you. If you disagree with us, you’re a threat to democracy. Enforcing the law makes you Gestapo.

You fired Kimmel so I’m going to shoot up an ABC News affiliate.

The political assassination of Charlie Kirk is just a crime. We don’t know the motive. Charlie was so bad that he’s responsible for his own assassination. He was on the left so we are told he’s Maga.

Fake Experts

An Autistic, mentally ill high school girl named Greta Thunberg was held up as an icon and compared to Jesus for rebelling against fossil fuels. She spoke at the UN and appeared on a panel with experts and scientists despite being woefully ill-informed and unprepared.

The media rotates propagandists around different networks and calls them experts.

If you criticized the new reality or even told the truth, you were banned from social media, and called a threat to democracy.

If you questioned lockdowns, and forced vaccinations or refused the vaccines after being lied to about the value of the experimental shot, you were branded and isolated, accused of risking the lives of others. You couldn’t even get that operation you needed. They’re the experts and you can’t have an opinion or a choice.

Democrats forced us to use pronouns while claiming they believe in free speech. The euphemisms forced on us deliberately makes it hard to understand what they’re talking about. For example, cutting off children’s genitals is gender-affirming care.

It’s now normal to cut the genitals off children or shoot them up with drugs to stop puberty when they are not old enough to reasonably make that decision. We know it’s evil but must pretend it’s okay. It’s gender-affirming care according to the euphemism.

They have dumbed down our educational system. We could spend hours on that. My favorite is the gay porn in the K-12 libraries. Parents who didn’t want it were told they were banning books.

Parents who didn’t want boys in girl’s bathrooms were threatened. The FBI began to treat parents as domestic terrorists.

They gave religious people the same treatment.

What Is Going On?

The media stages everything and so do Democrats. We have Deep fakes, faked audios, and we even have AI toys who converse with children, confusing children as to what is real.

It started intensely when Barack Obama famously said he would fundamentally transform us. He also told us what our values were and they sounded more like Mao’s than our Founding Fathers.

It’s called psychological warfare. If we understand where they’re going with their ideology, we will reject it, so they have to weaken, confuse, and manipulate us.

The globalists in high places are canceling objective reality. The goal is to destabilize our nation and force us into their subjective socialist reality where reality, good and evil can change on a dime according to how they feel.