Report: Hunter, James Biden tied to Russia, CCP et al while Joe was VP

Hunter and Joe Biden’s brother are tied to all kinds of corruption and Russian and Chinese communist officials.

The Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees on Wednesday released an interim report on their monthslong joint investigation into Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings. They met with great Democrat resistance in getting documents. The report states there is still a lot of work to do.

Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said that executive agencies also “failed to comply with document requests.”

The 87-page report stated that Obama administration officials “knew” that Hunter Biden’s position on the board of Burisma was “problematic.” It interfered “in the efficient execution of policy with respect to Ukraine.”

In the course of his globe-trotting business career, Hunter Biden racked up more than $4 million in “questionable financial transactions” with well-connected foreigners. He partnered with Chinese businessmen connected to the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army, he took cash from the wife of the corrupt former mayor of Moscow, and he sent funds to Ukrainian and Russian nationals living in the U.S. that are “linked to what ‘appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring,’” according to the report.

We heard about Burisma, but it seems so much worse than just that.

Hunter, the vice president’s son joined the board of Burisma in April 2014. A corrupt Ukrainian oligarch owned Burisma, according to the report. He reportedly connected the firm with consulting firm Blue Star Strategies to help the natural gas company ostensibly fight corruption charges in Ukraine.

That’s not a joke – to fight corruption.

THE BIDEN-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-KAZAKH-CHINA TRAFFICKING CONNECTION

Records from the U.S. Treasury Department “show potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh, and Chinese nationals.”

Hunter Biden “sent thousands of dollars” to individuals involved in transactions that look like human trafficking or prostitution.

“Some recipients of those funds are Ukrainian or Russian citizens,” the report states. And “the records note that it is a documented fact that Hunter Biden has sent funds to non-resident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine.”

What ‘appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring’” also appears to link up, the report stated.

HUNTER AND HIS MOSCOW-CHINESE COMMUNIST FRIENDS

Senate investigators found millions of dollars in “questionable financial transactions” between Hunter Biden and his associates and foreign individuals. This included the wife of the former mayor of Moscow as well as individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

According to the report, an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden, Rosemont Seneca Thornton, “received $3.5 million in a wire transfer” from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

THE BIDEN FAMILY AND CHINESE COMMIES

The report alleges that not just Hunter Biden but other members of the Biden family “were involved in a vast financial network that connected them to foreign nationals and foreign governments across the globe.”

In one instance, the report stated that Hunter Biden “opened a bank account” with a Chinese national linked to China’s communist government. It “financed a $100,000 global spending spree” for the former vice president’s brother, James Biden, and his wife, Sara Biden.

DADDY IGNORED THE CONFLICT OF INTEREST

His father Joe Biden was in charge of U.S.-Ukraine relations and policy for the Obama administration at that time.

Despite the obvious issues it raised, only two individuals expressed concerns to their superiors, according to the report. “Despite the efforts of these individuals, their concerns appear to have fallen on deaf ears.”

State Department official George Kent, who testified during Trump’s impeachment hearings last year, notified Biden’s office. Amos Hochstein, the former U.S. special envoy, and coordinator for International Energy Affairs, also , raised concerns to the former vice president’s office.

The majority of people involved don’t seem to even know when conflicts of interest are amoral.

Hunter Biden apparently “formed significant and consistent financial relationships” with the founder of Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky, and his business partner Devon Archer’s firms. They “made millions of dollars from that association.” All this while Hunter’s father was vice president.

Democrats say it’s a conspiracy theory despite evidence and Mitt Romney says campaigns should be doing this — huh?

READ THE DOCUMENT

Ukraine Report FINAL by Johannah Winter on Scribd