NC to allow absentee ballots until 9 days after the election

The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Tuesday announced it will tentatively count mail-in ballots received by Nov. 12 — up to nine days after the election — so long as they’re postmarked on or before Election Day.

Four other presidential swing states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin — have extended the deadline by which absentee ballots will be counted.

They claim this is safe and secure. That’s not true. All of this will sow confusion and damage the integrity of the election.

This lawsuit is supposedly just from a group of retirees — Michigan Alliance for Retired Americans. They are tied to the far left AFL-CIO.

Democrats are going to keep counting ballots until they win.