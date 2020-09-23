Tucker again risks his career by mentioning THE ONE

Tucker Carlson said last night that our billionaire class is a real threat to our democracy. He gave special shout outs to George Soros (whose name is banned) and Michael Bloomberg.

Soros’s name is banned from media and the airwaves, possibly because Soros (and Bloomberg, LeBron James, et al) is trying to buy our election. Soros is also destroying our criminal justice system.

#Thread Tucker Carlson Calling Out Big Tech Billionaires Censoring Criticism Of George Soros “Our billionaire class is the real threat to democracy. That’s obvious if you think about it which is why you’re told you’re not allowed to think about it. Twitter won’t let you.” 1/ pic.twitter.com/xM9ts6RR5F — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 23, 2020

Tucker Carlson On America’s Ruling Class “America’s grotesquely distorted economy is making a tiny group of people richer than anyone has ever been in human history. Those people suddenly run everything, including our elections. They are subverting our political system.” 2/ pic.twitter.com/3MiXb5lwwT — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 23, 2020

Soros isn’t funding progressives per se, he’s funding rogue DAs who violate the law and cause utter chaos in cities and towns.

THE SOROS DAS

In a Washington Post op-ed Philadelphia DA co-wrote with Baltimore DA Marilyn Mosby, Krasner threatened to have federal officers arrested and charged if they overstep their authority in his jurisdiction after officers in Portland were accused of using excessive force.

“Should Trump send federal agents who engage in the same illegal vigilante activities, unlawfully assaulting and kidnapping people, they will face criminal charges from our offices,” Krasner and Mosby said.

He’s a Soros minion, and he lets murderers run loose.

Hate crimes are those against hate groups

In Contra Costa County, Calif., District Attorney Diana Becton was backed by Soros. Becton announced earlier this month that she was filing hate crime charges against Nichole Anderson and David Nelson, White people who were allegedly caught painting over a Black Lives Matter mural.

Orlando State Attorney candidate Monique Worrell is also backed by a group linked to Soros. Worrell calls for an end to cash bail, which would result in more defendants being released before their trial. She also says that incarceration should be a “last resort,” and that those who do not pose “a threat to the physical safety of others” should not be placed behind bars.

She’ll decide who those are.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who is the son of two dometic terrorists, was raised by communist Bill Ayers. He is another beneficiary of Soros-tied contributions. He recently defended the movement to defund police. In a discussion with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., earlier in July, Boudin questioned whether money going to police was “the most effective” use of taxpayer dollars.

“Is there some other way we could spend this money that would make us safer or do a better job of achieving the goals that we have?” Boudin asked. He went on to say that policing and incarceration “are tremendously expensive and are failed responses to what we are trying to deal with.”

Soros-Funded PACS

Real Justice PAC, co-founded by Shaun King, has supported 29 head prosecutors and state attorneys general since 2018, including several who were also backed by Soros, such as Gardner, Boudin, Rollins, and Becton. The organization is also backing the 2020 campaigns of Foxx and 13 other candidates seeking office.

The organization’s goals include electing – and recruiting – candidates who would make changes to criminal justice systems such as ending cash bail and “rolling back practices that lead to mass incarceration.”

Mike Schmidt of Portland is one of those elected who won’t enforce the law and will not prosecute rioters.

Delia Garza, who won the Democratic primary in Travis County, Texas, and will run unopposed in November, is also backed by Real Justice. Garza has already said that her office will decline to prosecute certain types of cases.

“We’re not going to prosecute low-level drug offenses. We’re not going to prosecute crimes that are an extension of someone being in poverty, basically,” Garza said, according to KXAN. “You know, we’re going to look at the way that we prosecute crimes like prostitution, because so many times those things, those kinds of crimes are related to poverty in some kind of way.”

Protecting the famous if black

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who was boosted by Soros in her campaign, drew controversy when she announced her office was bringing felony charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who brandished guns outside their home as protesters stormed through a gate and past their property in June.

Another high-profile prosecutor who has been backed by Soros in the past is Cook County, Ill. State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Foxx drew national attention when she dismissed the case against actor Jussie Smollett, who had been accused of faking a hate crime attack against himself. The case was later taken over by a special prosecutor who filed new charges.

There’s a gal in Monroe who won’t prosecute crimes and was backed by Soros. The list is very long.