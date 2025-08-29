Represented by the Coup Lawyer, Fired CDC Head Wouldn’t Leave

Lawyers for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez say a termination notice from the administration was insufficient and she will not leave her job until they hear directly from President Trump.

RFK Jr. is cleaning house and she is one of dozens of plants he’s expelling from the agency.

The Department of Health and Human Services said late Wednesday that Ms. Monarez, who took over the CDC on July 31 after Senate confirmation, was “no longer director.” The White House said she was not following Mr. Trump’s agenda.

One of Ms. Monarez’s lawyers Mark Zaid said that is insufficient.

What You Need to Know About Zaid.



He is a former Biden staff member and a prominent far left national security lawyer. Zaid defends anyone who goes against Trump. He is known as the coup lawyer. Zaid was behind the fake whistleblower in the Ukraine impeachment. That’s when Trump was impeached over a phone call.

On ‘X’ in January, he said his firm is willing to represent pro bono any officials terminated for their roles in Smith’s investigation.

He is one of many who had his security clearances revoked and was barred from access to classified information.

Mark Zaid, backed the Ukraine impeachment “whistleblower” although he was actually a leaker, not a whistleblower. Zaid tweeted on January 30th, 2017 (10 days after inauguration) the “coup has started. First of many steps. rebellion. impeachment will follow ultimately.”

He was under fire for the tweets.

Then, in July 2017, Mark Zaid remarked on Twitter, “I predict @CNN will play a key role in @realDonaldTrump not finishing out his full term as president.” Also that month, Zaid tweeted, “We will get rid of him, and this country is strong enough to survive even him and his supporters.”

The Woman Who Won’t Leave

So, getting back to Monarez, the longtime Trump-hating lawyer has received a response

“As a presidential appointee, Senate-confirmed officer, only the president himself can fire her,” he wrote on X. “For this reason, we reject notification Dr. Monarez has received as legally deficient and she remains as CDC Director. We have notified the White House Counsel of our position.”

Yesterday afternoon, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump fired the director of the CDC himself. She again noted it was because she didn’t align with his mission. She then warned other government officials who don’t share his vision: “We will gladly show them the door.”

That’s Zaid’s answer. Maybe Monarez will leave now.

Jim O’Neil, Robert F. Kennedy’s deputy at HHS, will serve as Acting Director of The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention if she’s not hold up in the office there.

A Last Word on Her Attorney

Recently, when Judge Boasberg was threatening President Trump with violating his orders, Zaid was right there claiming Mr. Trump would be impeached.

“Court order defied. First of many as I’ve been warning and start of true constitutional crisis,” national security attorney Mark S. Zaid wrote on X, adding that Trump could ultimately get impeached.