Republican Buys Dominion Voting Systems, Complaints All Around

Dominion Voting Systems, the election vendor accused of rigging the 2020 election, was sold to Liberty Vote, effective immediately.

Scott Leiendecker, the founder of a Missouri-based election technology company who previously served as the Republican director for the St. Louis City Board of Elections, purchased the company this week for an undisclosed sum, according to a press release.

“As of today, Dominion is gone. Liberty Vote assumes full ownership and operational control,” the press release reads.

Some people on Lindell TV say it’s the same team and the same DNA. Nothing will change, and we can’t be fooled, they say.

However, the owner is a Trump supporter.

Leiendecker says he wants to use the renamed company to restore public confidence in the US electoral process. The company’s new owner laid out four goals, many of which align with the Trump administration, that they argue will restore trust in US elections, the main being a heavy emphasis on using paper ballots.

“Liberty Vote is committed to delivering election technology that prioritizes paper-based transparency, security, and simplicity so that voters can be assured that every ballot is filled-in accurately and fairly counted,” Leiendecker says.

Some Democrats are disturbed by the turn of events and are calling for paper ballots.