300 Scientists Asked President Obama to Shut Down Dr. Fauci

Anthony Fauci warned of a coming pandemic pre-COVID, and he now warns of another upcoming massive pandemic. Fauci says it’s naive to think we won’t have another pandemic.

That seems a good reason to stop gain of function.

In a new PBS interview, Anthony Fauci says he is “convinced that there will be another pandemic” pic.twitter.com/oiOK5ad0q3 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 12, 2025

It is true that he was ordered by the Biden administration to stop the gain of function research. He didn’t stop it. Instead, he outsourced and some of the research ended up in Ukraine and some in the Wuhan lab, which is run by the Chinese Communist military.

The only reason to do it is to create bioweapons, and then develop a defense of those bioweapons.

Fauci received over 60% raises by the military. Then in 2014, three of the bugs escaped. Over 300 scientists asked Mr. Obama to stop Fauci and his gain of function research. That’s when he outsourced.

There is plenty of research to back up everything Secretary Kennedy says in the clip.

Watch: