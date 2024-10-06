Rescuers: Why They Think State & Federal Gov’t Is Standing Down

Aerial Recovery is trying to find people still alive after Hurricane Helene. People are stranded with no water or food, and the government and the media are nowhere to be found.

To donate, go to Instagram, Aerial Recovery. Save Our Allies is another place to donate.

Three North Carolina patriots of Aerial Recovery have a helicopter and are rescuing countless people. They believe the state and federal governments are standing down. They see them as “demonic,” “stupid,” and “grossly negligent.” One believes they “must love death and destruction. Look what they do overseas.” One PhD said the federal government wants the land or doesn’t want the people to vote and is just going to bulldoze all of it. The areas hit the hardest are Trump country.

There is no government assistance. If they didn’t have a private helicopter, many more people would be dead. One victim was an 11-day-old premature infant.

The private helicopter pilot and his 150 volunteer retired military personnel receive no help from the local, state, or federal government.

They are turned away in Chimney Rock, Lake Lure, and other stricken areas. The bureaucrats wouldn’t let them help or film. There is criminal activity going on here.

This group can smell the dead bodies.

One rescuer said:

“The federal government, none of them are there. And the county officials, they don’t want us in there. We actually were turned away from Lake Lure and Chimney Rock, and we were turned away by the police. We also had a news crew in there from a national news agency and they were not allowed in. So there’s criminal activity going on.”

There needs to be criminal charges for dereliction of duty. One rescuer is paying $6,000 a day using his American Express card. Some counties are told they “are on their own.” No help is coming, and the people are poor with no resources.

The rescuer said:

“I should say when we went to refuel in Asheville from doing a rescue, I saw two Air Force Blackhawks, and there was two teams of …rescue men. These guys are all paramedics, and the rescue specialists like, that’s literally what they do. So I went up to him, I was like, hey guys, this is who I am, and I started telling them this is how you need to be looking for these people: out there looking for SOS carved in the mud, stuff like that.

“And he goes, ‘yeah we want to go do that, but we we are stuck here. We cannot go fly. We are waiting on Title 10 orders. Like, we cannot do nothing.’

“And that’s the story I’m getting from everybody in the military, but these guys actually flew from Tucson Arizona to Mood,y took their helicopters because the Moody guys couldn’t go up because the base is on lockdown for whatever reason. And then,now they’re sitting in North Carolina, and they can’t do nothing. They’re just sitting there literally on the taxiway, on the on the parking ramp, doing nothing.”

There is no law and order. One country requested another 200 body bags, another 5,000.

Sarah Verardo on Jesse Waters making clear North Carolina’s needs at this moment. North Carolina needs the full forces of the military and the 82nd airborne pic.twitter.com/lgBCGflPfk — ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ (@Baklava_USA) October 5, 2024

Jordan Lanning:

EXCLUSIVE: Asheville resident Jordan Lanning, a victim of Helene who lost a friend in the devastating hurricane, gets emotional as he says it’s too late. “It took five days for Biden to come here. He didn’t think we were worth coming down to see us himself- he had to fly over on… pic.twitter.com/PYqJVhkHBk — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 4, 2024

Unimaginable Grief

Meanwhile, the US Biden-Harris Government

Vice President Kamala Harris has offered a laughable $750 in FEMA relief for hurricane victims.

Kamala gave $157 million to Lebanon [Hezbollah] and $750 to some households of Hurricane Helene victims.

The Biden-Harris administration has approved:$8.7 billion in military aid for Israel; $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine; $567 million in military support for Taiwan.

They government gave $20 million more to migrant welcome centers. Ben Berguam found one Holiday Inn filled with illegals.