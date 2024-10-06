FEMA, MSM-MIA: Bodies Washed Up & in Trees, People Starving

The Federal ‘Emergency’ Management Agency (FEMA) is “nowhere to be found” in hurricane-ravaged areas where decomposing bodies are being discovered in trees and washed up on people’s homes, where the stench is so bad as to be unbearable.

The tragedy unfolds in Trump’s country: Western North Carolina, Eastern Tennessee, upstate South Carolina, and parts of Georgia.

This is the same FEMA that spent $1 billion on housing illegal aliens and is still spending on illegal aliens. They don’t care if citizens die.

Some families claim they plan to plow it all down and not recover bodies where she is.

Hundreds of body bags have been requested in Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee.

Stories of starving, dehydrated people being left to die.

There is almost no coverage or communication. People are running out of food and water.

Just Bulldoze Them Away?

Town folk in Chimney Rock say there are bodies in the trees; you can see them, but the government plans to bulldoze it and not recover the bodies. They said they didn’t want this to get out to the public.

North Carolina – #flood Bodies hanging from trees. Officials will bull doze down the remnants of the community and burry the unidentified bodies in the rubble. #buildbackbetter ? pic.twitter.com/JER7UtwrqZ — Shawn G. (@1shawnster) October 4, 2024

Go to 3:30 to hear this troubling story:

People are finding bodies floating down the river. She saw Halloween costumes floating, but then she saw faces. She realized they were not only costumes. A woman opened her front door, and there were several bodies in her front yard.

This is so sad to watch. A woman in Asheville, NC becomes emotional as she says that people have told her they are discovering bodies in creeks as floodwaters recede. God be with the people of North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/xOfH89OTs9 — Arch Kennedy (@ArchKennedy) October 4, 2024

Dead bodies in trees.

They are cutting dead bodies out of trees in NC and TN as the waters recede. From Hayne Griffin in Ashville NC, firefighter and EMS. pic.twitter.com/4E4XRfD6jA — Noelle Jacqueline (@425Noelle) October 2, 2024

In the next video:

“There are four reefer trucks full of dead bodies.”

“Legs are sticking out of brushes … it looks like a nuclear bomb went off.”

“So many animals have died, cats, dogs, cows, farm animals.”

“Small country fire departments are handling this…arms are under boulders.” These are fire departments that used flip phones until recently.

[Quote: “There are 4 reefer trucks full of dead bodies.” “Legs are sticking out of brushes … it looks like a nuclear bomb went off.]#WesternNorthCarolina#NorthCarolinaFlood pic.twitter.com/VfFCI9EQZk — (@Cameron49795669) October 5, 2024

Many areas of Georgia still need power and cell service. People are thirsty, and some are beginning to starve to death. They have no cell phones or way to communicate with the outside world.

The federal government has done nothing to help the immediate situation—absolutely nothing. Despite the fake interviews with the corporate media, FEMA has not shown up, and the situation is growing more desperate by the day.

Meanwhile, Kamala gave $157 million to Lebanon [Hezbollah] and $750 to some households.

The Biden-Harris administration has approved:

· $8.7 billion in military aid for Israel

· $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine

· $567 million in military support for Taiwan

However, some private individuals and groups are trying to rescue these desperate Americans. One organization is called Aerial Recovery.

The House of Representatives has the power of the purse in appropriations and needs to intervene. Call your congressmen right away.