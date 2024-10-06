More Illegals Coming From the North Than in 17 Years Combined



Nearly 20,000 illegal aliens were apprehended after crossing from Canada into U.S Border Patrol’s (USBP) Swanton Sector in Fiscal Year 2024 — more than the previous 17 years combined.

Immediately following the conclusion of FY24 on Sept. 30, Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia released stunning data on the northern border.

“Border Patrol Agents in Swanton Sector have apprehended more than 19,222 subjects from 97 different countries since October 1, 2023, which is more than its last 17 fiscal years combined,” Chief Garcia wrote in a post on social media.

