Ret. NY Judge Has Harsh Words for NY AG Letitia James

Retired New York City leftist Judge George Grasso had some harsh words for NY attorney general Letitia James following news that Donald Trump no longer had to pay a $500 million penalty for his 2024 civil fraud convictions.

Grasso told MSNBC’s Katy Tur, “So, the Trump team has a lot to be happy about today, and the New York state attorney general, not so much.”

Grasso continued:

And it didn’t help her, by the way, that she campaigned and mentioned essentially going after Trump. You can’t do that. I ran for district attorney in Queens county in 2023. In a million years, I would have never said, ‘If I’m elected, this particular person is going to be in, you know, I’m going to really scrutinize,” you just don’t do that. Now, does President Trump do that kind of thing? Yeah, all the time. And now with this particular attorney general. But does it make it right? No. And we got to take a step back and stop doing this in this country.

James is appealing, of course, since she is determined to get Trump. Lavrentiy Beria did the same for Stalin during the Soviet era. Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.