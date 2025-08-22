Can Jordan Davis Save Cracker Barrel? They Lost $100M So Far

Cracker Barrel, the iconic American restaurant chain, known for its warm and cozy southern-style comfort food, is not cooking with its new woke logo. The chain is ditching the country gentleman and the southern country style. Their site now sports their many leftist social causes.

They lost nearly $100 million with the launch of the new logo.

However, they did sign up Jordan Davis to advertise. That’s a good move, but can he save them?

The real reason Cracker Barrel has been struggling is that its service and food quality nose-dived after COVID, and instead of fixing that, the company and its woke executives decided to go full Bud Light and taste the rainbow and dare its customers to object. They stopped… pic.twitter.com/VIUeiiaPBY — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 21, 2025

After 48 years of success Cracker Barrel’s CEO decided to fix that which was not broken.

“It takes away from heritage. When you’re 81 years old, you kind of remember the way the place started,” Pensacola resident Joseph Crawford, a Vietnam veteran, told Fox News Digital. “And this has taken away from it.”

“It’s the old things that the country was founded on. The honesty. The truthfulness. Your word meaning something – seems to be forgotten,” Crawford added.

“Yeah, I think Cracker Barrel is fixing to Bud Light themselves,” Brandon Gisclair told Fox News Digital.

The thing is they didn’t keep the Americana, and are redoing their restaurants to make them more modern. They rejected the nostalgia.

However, they might have something country that people can buy into. We have to see.

Sean Davis thinks they should have worked on quality instead.

Installing DEIdentity. Vanishing in the haze. Land O Lakes, Jaguar, MSNBC, Cracker Barrel. Wokeism NEVER Succeeds. Ask Bud Light. https://t.co/dlTVCPpYLB pic.twitter.com/tQa9adtuQM — Marc Rudov (@MarcRudov) August 21, 2025

The “Old Timer” or Uncle Herschel – the man in overalls, sitting on a porch and leaning against a barrel is nostalgia, Americana, and traditional. That is what Cracker Barrel apparently doesn’t like.

Will you go to Cracker Barrel now that it’s going woke? This could be a “Bud Light” moment in the making… — John Rich (@johnrich) August 20, 2025

There is nothing brilliant about a logo with nothing on it but the name of the place.

Cracker Barrel is investing $700 million to transform its 660-plus restaurants across the U.S. The sweeping makeover includes “decluttered” dining rooms and updated interiors to reflect a brighter, more modern vibe.

The clutter could be the country appointments. The clutter is kind of important.

The new logo was revealed as part of the company’s “All the More” campaign that also includes new menu offerings and a collaboration with country music singer Jordan Davis, who starred in a new commercial for the company.

“It’s different, but I get it, trying to modernize to the new 2025 world,” Mark Gradwohl said of the new look. “But it does do away with some of the old-schoolness that everybody was used to.”

Can Jordan Davis save them?

A representative for Cracker Barrel told Fox News Digital in a statement that the company’s values had not changed.

“Our values haven’t changed, and the heart and soul of Cracker Barrel haven’t changed,” the company said. “And Uncle Herschel remains front and center in our restaurants and on our menu. He is the face of ‘The Herschel Way,’ the foundation of how our 70,000 plus employees provide the country hospitality for which we are known. Cracker Barrel has been a destination for comfort and community for more than half a century, and this fifth evolution of the brand’s logo, which works across digital platforms as well as billboards and roadside signs, is a call-back to the original and rooted even more in the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all back in 1969.”

However, shares of Cracker Barrel (CBRL) tumbled more than 12% on Thursday, the steepest drop since April. their website supports far-left woke causes.