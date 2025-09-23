Reuters Goes to the Wall for Antifa

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday calling the antifa movement a “terrorist organization,” the White House said, after promising actions targeting left-wing groups following Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The order characterized antifa, a decentralized and seemingly leaderless anti-facsist political movement, as a “militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law.”

Reuters wrote:

But the Trump administration has used the killing as a pretext to revive years-old plans to target left-wing groups they regard as being hostile to conservative views.

Antifa, short for anti-fascist, is a “decentralized, leaderless movement composed of loose collections of groups, networks and individuals,” according to the Anti-Defamation League, which tracks extremists.

“While some extreme actors who claim to be affiliated with antifa do engage in violence or vandalism at rallies and events, this is not the norm,” it says on its website.

The ADL should not be used as a source. They are hardcore left.

Apparently, Reuters supports antifa. Antifa is not simply a left-wing group; it is an anarcho-communist network. Black Lives Matter uses the same excuse: they are merely a loose decentralized movement, not an organization.

President Trump tried to classify antifa during his last administration and the civil rights groups like the ACLU came out in full force against it.

A violent communist network is hiding behind the lack of official leaders and a formal organization. It is difficult but not impossible to dismantle. When they start riots, they need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The people funding it must be rooted out. Democrats won’t do it, and don’t be surprised if their affiliates like the ACLU stop any effort to treat them as terrorists.

Instead of organizations like the Boy Scouts, which the left hated, we have antifa and other radical communist and Islamist movements that network and have endless funding from deep-pocketed radicals.