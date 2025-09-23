Dismantling Jimmy Carter’s Gift to Teacher’s Unions: The Dept. of Education

The Department of Education was then-President Jimmy Carter’s gift to teacher’s unions. It has grown into a centralized behemoth of forced unfunded mandates and gifts to preferred beneficiaries. In other words, it is completely politicized.

Conservatives are considering a policy proposal that would dismantle the U.S. Department of Education and return K–12 and higher-education authority fully to states and local communities.

The goal is to restore parental control, reduce federal overreach, and reinvigorate school choice since the unions are led by Marxists destroying the inner city and beyond.

The proposal is to gradually dismantle it, ending its authority and programs, sending the money and power to the states. Block grants would have sunset clauses. Federal roles tied to civil-rights enforcement, research, and higher-education loan servicing would go to the states or small federal offices.

The dismantling would include statutory guardrails for vulnerable students. That would be difficult but not impossible.

Parents and local officials would once again control their child’s education. Local officials would be answerable to parents.

Our federal government is deeply in debt and the money going to this authoritarian fixture disappears into the abyss of special interests.

Critics will tell you it’s dangerous. We could have chaos, it’s an overwhelming effort, maybe disadvantaged children would be hurt.

It boils down to one question: Should parents decide their child’s education or a centralized entity subject to nonstop politicization?

Take power away from people like Randi, who helped run education into the ground:

How did schools become Leftist indoctrination hate camps? Meet Randi Weingarten. A childless Marxist. Former union president. Her salary was $560,000 per year. (Not a typo) Her book calls parents FASCISTS for not wanting to their kids indoctrinated.pic.twitter.com/nHTujDEAaS — C3 (@C_3C_3) September 17, 2025

In case you needed another advertisement for homeschooling… Teacher union boss Randi Weingarten announces partnership with the WEF pic.twitter.com/eQmEMQ2YxW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 27, 2025

Randi wants the federal government to control your child’s education:

Randi Weingarten is once again bouncing around on stage while screeching into the mic and flailing her arms around like a lunatic. Another ad for homeschooling! pic.twitter.com/eCihp9fIUk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 24, 2025