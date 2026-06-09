Ro Khanna Backs Anti-War Platner Who Joined Blackwater to “Kill People”

Ro Khanna is backing a man who wanted to kill people.

Not very long ago, Graham Platner talked about how enjoyable war is for him. He also said he joined Blackwater to “kill some people.” He now wants us to believe he is suddenly opposed to war and killing, and Ro Khanna is going along with the lie.

“I am supporting @grahamformaine today because of his passion for opposing war. An honest conversation about the human toll and his journey,” Khanna said, linking to the taped conversation between him and the other gasbag, Platner.

The Truth

Graham Platner voluntarily re-enlisted before joining Blackwater, a private military contractor, and made multiple statements on the war: That war was the most enjoyable experience of my life,” Platner said in December 2015.

“I wanted to have an adventure and kill some people,” he said in January 2020.