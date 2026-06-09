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Home Home Supporters of Cold-Blooded Killer Karmelo Anthony Are Nuts

Supporters of Cold-Blooded Killer Karmelo Anthony Are Nuts

By
M Dowling
-
0
24

Karmelo Anthony murdered Austin Metcalf in cold blood. By all accounts, he tried to start trouble, and he brought a knife with him. There was no cause for him to murder Austin Metcalf. Karmelo’s parents say he is an A+ student. That makes him an intelligent 17-year-old, so he knew what he was doing.

After the murder, Karmelo hid the knife and claimed the murdered boy was the guilty party. That was a lie that came out in the trial.

The prosecution offered him a deal, but his parents decided to fundraise off his crime instead. The killer’s parents took in hundreds of thousands of dollars, yet Karmelo allegedly had to use a public defender who appeared asea in court when the verdict came in.

His supporters are calling for murder and generally acting insane.


Her stupidity and sense of entitlement are off the charts.

The supporters are ridiculous, and they seem very racist. They are calling for the killing of Austin’s brother. Was this Karmelo’s motive? Hatred?

Here’s a point:

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