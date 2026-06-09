Supporters of Cold-Blooded Killer Karmelo Anthony Are Nuts

Karmelo Anthony murdered Austin Metcalf in cold blood. By all accounts, he tried to start trouble, and he brought a knife with him. There was no cause for him to murder Austin Metcalf. Karmelo’s parents say he is an A+ student. That makes him an intelligent 17-year-old, so he knew what he was doing.

After the murder, Karmelo hid the knife and claimed the murdered boy was the guilty party. That was a lie that came out in the trial.

The prosecution offered him a deal, but his parents decided to fundraise off his crime instead. The killer’s parents took in hundreds of thousands of dollars, yet Karmelo allegedly had to use a public defender who appeared asea in court when the verdict came in.

His supporters are calling for murder and generally acting insane.

This is the Karmelo Anthony the media didn’t want you to see pic.twitter.com/OMf9SYGUm2 — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) June 8, 2026

Karmelo Anthony supporter: “What do I tell my 5 boys? What do we do now!?” Uh… don’t murder? pic.twitter.com/DGrnCbhhe6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 9, 2026



Her stupidity and sense of entitlement are off the charts.

The supporters are ridiculous, and they seem very racist. They are calling for the killing of Austin’s brother. Was this Karmelo’s motive? Hatred?

🚨 JUST NOW: Karmelo Anthony supporter says Karmelo should’ve kiIIed Austin’s twin brother HUNTER as well And the Karmelo group AGREES with her. They’re OPENLY calling for MURDER. This was NEVER about self-defense. Some of them just want to see white people murdered in cold… pic.twitter.com/x0VQgLz0uv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026

Unhinged Karmelo Anthony supporters perform a tribal dance outside the courthouse ahead of the verdict being read. WTF is this? pic.twitter.com/W1loCHWxL5 — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) June 9, 2026

🚨 NOW: BLACK PANTHERS are attempting to launch a RACE WAR outside the Collin County Courthouse after Karmelo Anthony was found GUILTY “We got to tell our kids the truth that this is a RACIST-ASS COUNTRY We gotta tell them the truth.” “THIS IS A WAR” “Don’t NOBODY want to hear… pic.twitter.com/MoCQSQRQlE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026

🚨 NOW: Karmelo Anthony supporters are absolutely LOSING IT on each other out here in the courthouse parking lot A black man walked up and told them to “STOP CHIMPING OUT,” and now they’re eating each other alive “Why am I sitting here fighting YOU?! Why is another BLACK MAN… pic.twitter.com/MBedOi96ut — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026

The irony here is 4 inches deep… Karmelo Anthony’s own family members cursed out and assaulted a journalist @ElijahSchaffer simply for standing near their tent in a public space. Yet those same family members are passionately defending Karmelo for refusing to leave another… https://t.co/ihB67EGcdW pic.twitter.com/ejb8uU3qck — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) June 9, 2026

Here’s a point: