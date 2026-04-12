Robot Dog Security Begins in Atlanta

Robot dogs patrol a parking lot in Atlanta and call the police when they witness a crime. Authorities in Atlanta have introduced robot dog units for public safety and surveillance duties, but the new technology-driven policing approach has drawn mixed reactions from residents. Supporters praise its innovation, and critics are raising concerns over privacy and the approach.

They seem to be monitored by someone, perhaps in a foreign country. Not everyone is a fan.

It better be armed or we’ll see them meet a dire fate.