Russia has signed a deal with China to build a nuclear power plant on the moon.

The Russian reactor will be used to power the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), jointly led by China and Russia, and should be completed by 2036.

The announcement comes just after NASA revealed a 2026 budget proposal that would axe the agency’s plans for an orbital lunar base.

The construction of the Chinese-Russian reactor will likely be carried out autonomously “without the presence of humans,” according to a 2024 interview with Yury Borisov, director general of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, on TASS.

While details of how this can be achieved remain unclear, Borisov added that the technological steps are “almost ready.”

China plans an expanded moon base.

The memorandum comes at a time of growing ambition for China’s space programs. The country has had a lunar presence since the 2013 landing of the Change 3 mission, which placed a rover on the moon. Subsequent missions landed more rovers on the moon and Mars, while collecting samples from the moon’s near and far sides, and mapped out the lunar surface.

As for the US, Artemis III will send astronauts to the moon. It has suffered repeated delays. They hope to launch in 2027.

The US must not give up the control of space. Forming the Space Force was an excellent idea. It’s the future.

