Pennsylvania Judge Upholds the Alien Enemies Act

Pennsylvania U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines has lifted a previous order blocking the government from using the Alien Enemies Act (AEA) for the deportations of Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members.

Her ruling specifically affects Venezuelan nationals aged 14 or older who are members of TdA and are not naturalized citizens or lawful permanent residents. The ruling now allows for deportations of TdA members within Haines’ jurisdiction.

The 43-page ruling by U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines, a Trump appointee, conflicts with other rulings challenging the administration’s deportation efforts.

She is the first judge to uphold the Alien Enemies Act.

“Having done its job, the Court now leaves it to the Political Branches of the government, and ultimately to the people who elect those individuals, to decide whether the laws and those executing them continue to reflect their will,” Haines wrote.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email