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Home Home San Antonio Anarcho-Communists Attack Police at TPUSA Women’s Conference

San Antonio Anarcho-Communists Attack Police at TPUSA Women’s Conference

By
M Dowling
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0
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Violent anarcho-communists started trouble outside the TPUSA Women’s Leadership Conference. That’s what they are paid to do. When will Candace and Tucker notice? They think Erika Kirk is the problem. They are all masked, but they want ICE unmasked.

One lunatic girl who got into the event screamed, “Erika Kirk protects pedophiles.” That’s interesting since the anarcho-communist groups are littered with deviants and criminals.

You won’t hear Democrats condemn them ever. Instead, they bail them out.

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