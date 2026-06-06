San Antonio Anarcho-Communists Attack Police at TPUSA Women’s Conference

Violent anarcho-communists started trouble outside the TPUSA Women’s Leadership Conference. That’s what they are paid to do. When will Candace and Tucker notice? They think Erika Kirk is the problem. They are all masked, but they want ICE unmasked.

One lunatic girl who got into the event screamed, “Erika Kirk protects pedophiles.” That’s interesting since the anarcho-communist groups are littered with deviants and criminals.

You won’t hear Democrats condemn them ever. Instead, they bail them out.

Extremely chaotic scene outside of TPUSA’s Women’s Leader Summit. Multiple masked radicals, wearing clear ANTIFA imagery, have swarmed one of the entrances and have been hitting and throwing things at police. Multiple ANTIFA members have jumped in to stop police from making… — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) June 6, 2026