Judicial Watch Release: Crooks Emailed with a Deputy Before the Butler Shooting

Judicial Watch received some stunning, heavily redacted documents about the Butlers’ near-assassination of President Trump after suing the federal government. President Trump turned at the exact right moment and was wounded. Corey Comperatore, 50, a former Buffalo Township fire chief and father, was murdered while protecting his family. Two men were seriously wounded: David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74. The new release is raising more questions than it answers.

We don’t know all we need to know about the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt targeting the then-presidential candidate at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The records were released only after a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit forced it.

Crooks Communicated with a Sheriff’s Deputy

One of the most stunning revelations buried in the documents is that a Butler County sheriff’s deputy reportedly exchanged two emails with the alleged shooter, Thomas Crooks, before the attack.

The communications are redacted. Why?

A would-be presidential assassin, whose actions would later trigger one of the most scrutinized security failures in recent political history, had direct electronic contact with a local law enforcement officer. Yet the FBI summary offering this detail is heavily redacted, withholding the context, subject matter, and timing of those emails.

We are told only that the communications existed and were later identified after media inquiries forced a review of records.

Why? It could have an innocent explanation. Perhaps Crooks was trying to siphon information. Was Trump coming? Will he be secure? Perhaps there is a sinister reason. At least, given the disastrous lack of security, we should know what the thinking was.

Crooks Had a Remote Device with Push Buttons & an Antenna

Another FBI FD-302 interview summary from a Beaver County Emergency Services Unit medic adds more complexity to the chaotic aftermath at the American Glass Research (AGR) building, where Crooks was ultimately located.

According to a medic, she was part of the emergency response at the Butler County fairgrounds when reports came in about a “questionable subject” near the event perimeter. She later coordinated movement with law enforcement units amid rapidly escalating confusion—reports of a possible shooter, multiple victims, and conflicting radio traffic.

At one point, she was transported toward the AGR facility through a narrow access point between fences, after being told there may have been “multiple operators down” and even a potential shootout situation unfolding.

Once there, she was instructed to climb to the roof using a collapsible ladder. Crooks’ body lay before her. Crooks was lying face down, handcuffed with flex cuffs, with his rifle positioned off to his left side. Nearby, she noted medical supplies that did not belong to her team.

Then, a Washington County SWAT officer searched Crooks’ right pocket and recovered a “gray remote device with numerical push buttons and an antenna,” along with a cell phone. No further explanation is provided in the released documents about what the device was, what it controlled, or whether it was functional.

We have heard unconfirmed information about Crooks having contact on several phones with foreigners before the shooting, but never heard more about it.

Shortly afterward, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) personnel arrived to assess the device. The medic recalls being told that a police canine had “hit” the building below. That led to an evacuation.

No Timeline for Removal of Crooks’ Body

Crooks’ body remained for some time. The timeline for the removal of the body is unknown.

The medic said the scene was disorganized and fragmented. Multiple agencies were present on the roof, including Butler County SWAT, Washington County SWAT, and uniformed officers. Communication channels were split across different radio systems, limiting situational awareness.

She herself only had access to a Beaver County radio. At 6:23 p.m., she arrived on the roof. Two minutes later, she pronounced Crooks deceased after confirming no pulse at the carotid artery. Confusion grew.

Why, if it has an innocent explanation, don’t we know about the communications with the sheriff’s deputy? What is with the remote device? I believe we did hear rumors about it.

The chaos is also off the charts.