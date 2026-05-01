San Francisco’s Horror

The U.S. has allowed dangerous people to pour into the country. We have criminals, terrorists, child traffickers, and drug cartels taking over our border and many of our cities.

We have foolish politicians who allow open-air drug markets that have turned young people into zombies without a life.

San Francisco should be a warning to every city. They went from quaint and beautiful to soulless.

In one video of Sam Francisco posted to X filmed last year, a man documented a mob of users occupying a sidewalk near the intersection of Market Street and 7th Street in a severely drug-induced state, slumped over while standing in what has come to be known as the “fentanyl fold”.

It’s a horrible sight that we have posted before, but nothing has improved. It’s worse.