Sandwich Thrower Faces Federal Charges, Loses His Job

Everything the Justice Department tries to do is negated from within by immature buffoons. Take Charles Dunn as an example. He threw a sandwich at a police officer in DC. Dunn lost his job over it.

The Justice Department on Thursday fired Dunn who verbally assaulted and threw a Subway sandwich at a federal agent in the District of Columbia over the weekend. As it happens, he worked for the Department of Justice at the time.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Sean Charles Dunn, 37, was fired from his job after he was charged with felony assault of a police officer in the viral confrontation. It was sparked by President Trump’s takeover of policing in the nation’s crime-ridden capital.

“This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ,” Attorney General Bondi wrote on X. “You will not work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.”

They couldn’t charge Dunn for a DC crime. Apparently, you are allowed to throw a sandwich at a police officer in DC. However, federal charges loom. Fortunately, he could be fired. Hope it was worth it, Sean Charlie.

Attacking police as a matter of routine is going to change and change fast.

BREAKING: Man Accused of Throwing Sandwich at CBP Agent in DC Faces Federal Assault Charges Sean Charles Dunn, who used a Subway sandwich as a weapon to attack a federal officer deployed by President Trump on the streets of DC earlier this week, has been charged with felony… pic.twitter.com/Xj2YugOCFo — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) August 13, 2025

After seeing federal agents on the street, Sean Charles Dunn unleashed verbal abuse and threw his sandwich at an officer. He now faces a charge of felony assault. In case you are interested in culinary criminal matters, I pulled up the relevant statute. https://t.co/kpSak57OPu — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 14, 2025