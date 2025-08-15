Obama-Appointed Judge Bans Sharing Social Security Data with DHS in 20 States

A judge has ordered RFK Jr’s health department to stop sharing Medicaid data with deportation officials. This has already been adjudicated but here we go again.

In July the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services entered into a new agreement that gave the Department of Homeland Security daily access to view the personal data including Social Security numbers and home address of Medicaid enrollees.

It’s part of the crackdown on illegal immigrants receiving Social Security benefits. Social Security is in trouble and can’t afford the fraud. Just yesterday, President Trump announced that 12.4 million names on the Social Security Database were over the age of 120. Not all are fraudulent, but it should serve as a warning.

The order was issued by federal judge Vince Chhabria of California. He banned the department from sharing data with 20 states including California, Arizona, Washington, and New York. So much for the Supreme Court ruling that district judges couldn’t issue TRO’s outside of their district.

“Using CMS data for immigration enforcement threatens to significantly disrupt the operation of Medicaid—a program that Congress has deemed critical for the provision of health coverage to the nation’s most vulnerable residents,” Chhabria wrote in his decision, issued on Tuesday.

Chhabria, an appointee of President Barack Obama, said that the order will remain in effect until the health department outlines “reasoned decision making” for its new policy of sharing data with deportation officials.

It’s simply another effort to slow deportation efforts, even of foreign aliens defrauding a system meant for the elderly and handicapped that is going bankrupt.