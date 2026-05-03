Saudi Arabia & UAE Bypass Hormuz: Petroline Is Fully Restored

Saudi Arabia fully restored the East-West oil pipeline, the petroline, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz and pumping 7,000,000 barrels per day. Saudi Arabia says it doesn’t need the Strait of Hormuz any longer. The UAE will also use Petroline and has a pipeline of its own on the Gulf of Oman.

The East–West Pipeline is a 1,200 km (about 750-mile) network that runs from Abqaiq in the eastern oil-rich province to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. It connects major oil processing facilities in the east to export terminals on the west coast, allowing crude to be shipped to global markets without passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

It now has a design capacity of 7 million barrels per day (bpd), with recent expansions pushing it to full operational capacity. Tankers are now flotilling to Yanbu to collect oil, creating a temporary Red Sea shipping hub.

Houthi drone and missile attacks on Red Sea shipping remain a risk. It was attacked in early April. It still only partially replaces what passed through Hormuz.

It’s not “breaking” news from today, but the data is correct according to Reuters, Bloomberg, and the Saudi Ministry of Energy.

The Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline

The Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline (ADCOP) runs from Abu Dhabi’s Habshan onshore fields to Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, outside Hormuz. Operated by ADNOC and commissioned in 2012, the 360‑km pipeline has a capacity of about 1.5 to 1.8 million bpd.

They have been simpacted by drone attacks.

There are four other smaller capacity pipelines.