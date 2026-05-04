John Kerry: Control What People Read to Form Public Opinion

It is the absolute right of the state to supervise the formation of public opinion. ~ Joseph Goebbels

John (Hanoi John) Kerry, who sold out his fellow soldiers with lies, is still treated like a dignitary decades later. His view, as we see in the clip, below is that the media must be controlled so that people like him can implement change. After abolishing social media, he’ll want to rid us of that pesky Constitution. The arrogance of the man whose family made their fortune in the opium trade is astounding.

Transcript (video below).

“And I think the dislike of and anguish over social media is just growing and growing and growing, and it’s part of our problem, particularly in democracies, in terms of building consensus around any issue.

“It’s really hard to govern today. You can’t, you know, there’s no the referees. We used to have to determine what’s a fact and what isn’t a fact that kind of been eviscerated to a certain degree.

We have plenty of referees like the fake fact-checkers of the left. Actually, community notes are generally a great idea.

“And people go, and people self-select where they go for their news or for their information, and then you just get into a vicious cycle.

“So it’s really, really hard, much harder to build consensus today than at any time in the 45, 50 years I’ve been involved in this, and there’s a lot of discussion now about how you curb those entities in order to guarantee that you’re going to have some accountability on facts, et cetera.

“But look, if people go to only one source, and the source they go to is sick and, you know, has an agenda and they’re putting out disinformation, our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to just, you know, hammer it out of existence.

“So what you need, what we need is to win the ground, win the right to govern by hopefully having, you know, winning enough votes that you’re free to be able to to implement change.

“Now, obviously, there are some people in our country who are prepared to implement change in other ways, and really for democracy can survive. I think democracies are very challenged right now and have not proven they can move fast enough or big enough to deal with the challenges that we are facing. And to me, that is part of what this race, this this election, is all about. Will we break the fever in the United States.”

“Man’s most valuable trait is a judicious sense of what not to believe.” ~ Euripides

He is right about one thing. This is what the November election is really about.