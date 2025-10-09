Savage Criminal Stomps a Man to Death in NYC Because of How He Looked

David Mazariegos, a 25-year-old with at least 33 prior arrests, was witnessed beating 64-year-old security guard Nicola Tanzi to death at the Jay Street-MetroTech subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon after Tanzi held a door for him.

Mazariegos, who was released on $1,000 bail in June for a similar assault on an elderly guard, punched and kicked Tanzi repeatedly before fleeing with his credit cards. He was arrested hours later in Times Square carrying a samurai sword.

The politicians in New York City and the judges are equally culpable in the man’s death, but they don’t care about people, just ideology.

The career criminal said he didn’t like the look of the man. We don’t know the race of the victim which might have relevance since he didn’t like the way he looked.

After beating him mercilessly, stomping on his head at least fifteen times, he stole Mr. Tanzi’s wallet and took off.

He was later found in Times Square with a samurai sword attached to his backpack.

He was due to be arraigned on additional charges the day of the murder. Watch: