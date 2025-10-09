Iranian Man: Sharia Always Starts with a Union of Left & Islamists

A political refugee from Iran explains that Sharia law starts with a union of the Left and Islamists. Think Zohran Mamdani and look carefully at the so-called Palestinian protests which is a union of communists and radical Islamists.

“I’m a political refugee from Iran,” the Iranian man begins in the clip. “I’ve been to prison. I’ve been under Islamic law, and I know how it starts, and I know how it ends, and it always starts with the, for some reason, unity of left and Islamists, and it scares me.

“So I came here to be free. I chose Canada as my second home to be a live in a free country, and I’m beginning to get really scared, because the way things are going, it looks like they’re going to basically appease Islamists, just to not raise any ruckus or something.

“They’re just going to appease them step by step, and they’re not going to stop. They see it as a sign of weakness. So they’re going to take more and more. And I’m against that. I believe Canada should be free, and freedom of speech is something that nobody can take.”