Save the 175-Year old NJ Henry Farm! Officials Wants It for Low-Income Housing

This article was posted on June 20th, but the problem persists. New Jersey is going to confiscate a family farm that has been in the Henry family for 175 years. They are going to build low income to very low income family apartments on their property in their quaint little township.

A quaint little New Jersey township is trying to take over a 21-acre farm that has been in the Henry family for 175 years old with Eminent Domain. Eminent Domain is often abused. Mr. Henry said they have been offering them money for thirty years and will fight to the end to keep their land.

The Federal government will join the fight with the family. Sec. Brook Rollins signed on to help the family.

The township wants to turn it into low income housing. I wonder if it’s for all the foreigners coming in illegally to New Jersey.

Chris and Andy Henry begged the Cranbury Township Council last week not to seize the land their great-grandfather purchased in 1850. Both of their parents served in World War II, and the brothers were a big part of the community growing up.

None of that seemed to matter to the council. The area is zoned for light industrial and is surrounded by warehouses and other light industrial properties, and according to the Henry family’s pleas to keep their land, that makes it unsuitable for housing.

Democrats want big conglomerates to take over family farms, eradicate them, leaving only big corporations to create our food.

Already, supporters of the family and good people of New Jersey who want to stop this kind of treachery have raised nearly $50K to help with the legal costs in this battle.

The Henrys and Maudes should set up a GoFundMe or GiveSendGo page. This is a fight worth having.

Secretary Rollins wants people who believe their farm is the target of government overreach to file a complaint here.