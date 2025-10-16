Zohran Can’t Say If Hamas Should Disarm, But Americans Should

Bill Ackman is correct when he says in the clip below that Zohran doesn’t want to offend his Hamas base. Zohran agrees with the Hamas base. The Ugandan has been in BDS rallies and defends radicals. Heck, he campaigns with the radical who was an un-indicted co-conspirator in the 1993 bombing who has a son in prison for life for terrorism.
Watch:
.@ZohranKMamdani doesn’t want to offend his pro-Hamas base. https://t.co/ogXGa20Kxz
— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 16, 2025
This shouldn’t come as a surprise. His wife took to Instagram to mourn the Hamas operative, Mr. FAFO who was killed by a militia. He was with Hamas at the time.
Zohran doesn’t appear to want Hamas to lay down their arms, but he does want all Americans to disarmed.
Mamdani’s proposal to “ban all guns” would be great for criminals (who’d never surrender their weapons) & devastating for law-abiding Americans (who’d then be at the mercy of still-armed criminals)
For that reason, our Constitution takes that option off the table
Hard pass! pic.twitter.com/re9MIjLNvr
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 16, 2025
As Guy Benson says, Zohran, with his slimy grin, has been anti-Israel since high school. His excuse for not answering the question of whether Hamas should disarm is that he is interested in affordability in New York City. Zohran will do nothing for affordability. His terrible ideas about housing and landlords will destroy the city if that were the only terrible idea he had.
Mamdani is fanatical about the destruction of the Jewish state. He’s agitated for it endlessly, including throughout his campaign. But he suddenly has no opinion on Hamas disarmament because that’s a distraction from his ‘affordability’ sloganeering? Please. pic.twitter.com/Kwb1g3iauK
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 15, 2025
Of course he doesn’t want them to disarm for two reasons, won’t be able to continue on killing Jews (primary reason), if peace is actually achieved they (democrats) won’t have anything to run on, protest over, etc.. Same thing democrats have done with blacks to keep them on the plantation. They don’t want people lifted out of poverty, that would… Read more »