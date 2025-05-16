Saving or Killing Free Speech

Since I retired from teaching about fifteen years ago, I have written hundreds of posts, articles, chapters, and stories. I have written about history, literature, science, politics, and religion. But mostly, I have written about freedom. Like Thomas Jefferson, “I have sworn upon the altar of God, eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man.”

Most of my writings have been censored or suppressed in one way or another. Shadow banning and cancel culture had a stranglehold. I found out the hard way that free speech was at death’s door. Most of those who didn’t attempt free speech seemed to be unaware of the crisis. When Elon Musk bought Twitter, I was excited to find a major outlet that offered freedom to publish and promote.

As Overton News and Elon Musk have explained, “The censorship was becoming ridiculous…No one on the left has been suspended…And then once we unlocked Twitter from being censored, then we started to see what was really going on and…

I’m like, wait a second. I’m seeing, videos of people streaming across the border on Twitter—And I was like, is this real?”

When I became active on X (formerly Twitter) in 2022, it became apparent that I was seeing about 90% more reality, due to massive suppression on other major outlets. As Tiago said, “Elon didn’t just buy a company, he bought time for the First Amendment to breathe. Without X, we’d be stuck in a digital gulag run by speech police.”

The Biden/Harris administration called free speech “hate speech” and “disinformation” and tried to bury it. In most elections, leftist leaders use code words, like hate speech, to campaign against free speech. Tyrants think free speech is dangerous and are willing to kill freedom fighters, and almost killed their greatest enemy in Butler, Pennsylvania. In Europe, right now, parents are being jailed for “hate speech” against those who rape their children. It’s all part of the evil Marxist end game, here and abroad.

Whether you like them or not, Donald Trump and Elon Musk saved free speech in America. Most of those who oppose Trump and Musk hate free speech and want to devour every other constitutional freedom and right. Without free speech, everything else dies.

Since he understood the magnitude of the free speech crisis, President Trump issued the following order on his first day in office (January 20, 2025):

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, and section 301 of title 3, United States Code, it is hereby ordered as follows:

Section 1. Purpose. The First Amendment to the United States Constitution, an amendment essential to the success of our Republic, enshrines the right of the American people to speak freely in the public square without Government interference. Over the last 4 years, the previous administration trampled free speech rights by censoring Americans’ speech on online platforms, often by exerting substantial coercive pressure on third parties, such as social media companies, to moderate, deplatform, or otherwise suppress speech that the Federal Government did not approve. Under the guise of combating “misinformation,” “disinformation,” and “malinformation,” the Federal Government infringed on the constitutionally protected speech rights of American citizens across the United States in a manner that advanced the Government’s preferred narrative about significant matters of public debate. Government censorship of speech is intolerable in a free society.

Sec. 2. Policy. It is the policy of the United States to: (a) secure the right of the American people to engage in constitutionally protected speech;

(b) ensure that no Federal Government officer, employee, or agent engages in or facilitates any conduct that would unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen;

(c) ensure that no taxpayer resources are used to engage in or facilitate any conduct that would unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen; and

(d) identify and take appropriate action to correct past misconduct by the Federal Government related to censorship of protected speech.

Sec. 3. Ending Censorship of Protected Speech. (a) No Federal department, agency, entity, officer, employee, or agent may act or use any Federal resources in a manner contrary to section 2 of this order.

The Communist/Marxist/Socialist/Left tries to kill free speech. And they always try to disarm those they plan to dominate. They controlled most of the government, most of the media, and most of the resources. They had us on the edge of totalitarian hell. But then, the Lord saved Trump from certain death, Elon jumped into the race, and free speech won.

As ravening wolves attack the sleeping sheep, heroes like Donald Trump and Elon Musk fight for free speech and free enterprise. We need to wake up, support them, and join the fight for personal, political, and spiritual freedom.

