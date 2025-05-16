UAE to Invest $1.4T in the US Over the Next Decade

On Thursday, the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, said he will invest $1.4 trillion in the United States over the next decade. He emphasized a “strong partnership” with Washington that has flourished under President Donald Trump, reported AFP.

Speaking next to Trump at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed said the investments would span critical sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, and energy.

“The UAE’s plan to invest $1.4 trillion in the United States over the next 10 years is a testament to the strength of our strategic relationship,” the UAE president said. His remarks came during the final leg of President Trump’s four-day tour of the Gulf region, which has seen a wave of business and defense agreements with several countries.

According to Reuters, Trump visited the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar earlier in the day, the largest US military installation in the Middle East. He told the troops that Qatar would invest $10 billion to upgrade the facility.

Also, on Wednesday, Qatar signed $42 billion worth of defense procurement deals. In addition, Saudi Arabia invested $600 billion in the US, and Qatar Airways agreed to purchase up to 210 Boeing widebody aircraft.

Reuters reported that the UAE has also reached a preliminary agreement with the US to import 500,000 of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips annually for its data centers starting this year.

Saudi Arabia’s State News called President Trump “The true president of the world.”

The Reception

Wow.. I so wanna see Trump rock that at his next press meeting just to piss off the MSM. lol President Donald Trump was awarded the Order of Zayed, the United Arab Emirates’ highest civilian honor, by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyanhttps://t.co/QCj0CHRPrj pic.twitter.com/HLB4tHrKZY — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) May 15, 2025

The Prince of UAE seemed particularly interested in Stephen Miller! Stephen Miller is a rockstar for the Trump administration, America and apparently around the world! pic.twitter.com/A7iKjsRpOz — Texas (@MustangMan_TX) May 15, 2025

Nice house!

“Nice house!” President @realDonaldTrump says as he tours Al Wajba Palace, home of the Emir of Qatar pic.twitter.com/JKXsW5TiXo — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 14, 2025

Happening Now—Before boarding Air Force One and departing Al Udeid Air Force Base in Qatar, President Trump thanks the Emir of Qatar—as they view a flyover before POTUS departure… pic.twitter.com/4aWidmVtPt — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) May 15, 2025

