Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home KY Election Results: Andy Barr for Senate; Ed Gallerain Projected Winner, Bye...

KY Election Results: Andy Barr for Senate; Ed Gallerain Projected Winner, Bye Massie1

By
M Dowling
-
0
46

 

The Senate candidate to replace Mitch McConnell will be Andy Barr.

Andy Barr Andy Barr, official portrait, 115th Congress (cropped).jpg

Senate GOP Primary

Andy Barr has won handily over David Cameron.

The winner in the 4th District is

Ed Gallrein Campaign photo

House GOP Primary

Previous articleSenate Votes to Limit President Trump’s War Powers with Iran: Thune Moves Against Trump
Next articleScenes from the Horrific Murders in the San Diego Mosque
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.