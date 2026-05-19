Home KY Election Results: Andy Barr for Senate; Ed Gallerain Projected Winner, Bye Massie1 By M Dowling - May 19, 2026 0 46 Considering Gold for Retirement? Here's What to Understand First. The Senate candidate to replace Mitch McConnell will be Andy Barr. Andy Barr Andy Barr, official portrait, 115th Congress (cropped).jpg Senate GOP Primary Andy Barr has won handily over David Cameron. The winner in the 4th District is Augusta Precious Metals—Thoughtful Gold IRA Education. Ed Gallrein Campaign photo House GOP Primary Decision Desk HQ projects Ed Gallrein wins the KY US House 4 Republican Primary#DecisionMade: 7:41 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/fKQgbMNKzd — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) May 19, 2026