Schiff Gets Caught Lying During the California Senate Debate

By
M Dowling
-
1
27

The always dishonest Adam “Shifty” Schiff was called out by Republican Steve Garvey during the California Senate debate. He lied about Russian collusion and was criticized for it.

He makes debate clown of the week!

Schiff is running for the Senate, and Steve Garvey is close behind him in some of the polls.

Garvey: “I believe you were censured for lying.”

Schiff: “I was censured for standing up to a corrupt president.”

Garvey: “Sir, you lied to 300 million people and you can’t take that back.”


Tempus Fugit
Guest
Tempus Fugit
13 seconds ago

Schiff has no morals. He’s very good with spinning the truth. A proven liar.

