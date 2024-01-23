CHAPTER 2: The Art of Psychological Warfare Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier––Reality Is

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite themselves. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses psychological, informational, asymmetric warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. The primary target of the globalist predators is America’s children.

Parents must adopt a wartime mentality in order to understand and challenge the dangerous government policies affecting their children. Globalist strategists based their tactical and operational plans for their War on America on Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu’s The Art of War. The differences between Sun Tzu’s strategies of the 6th century BC and 21st-century globalist psychological/informational warfare are the advances in science and technology available for implementing the weapons of mass social engineering and mass psychological destruction today.

Modern psychological warfare (PSYWAR) and psychological operations (PSYOPS) utilize the 21st-century digital environment and its integrated communications landscape to communicate and coordinate censorship, disinformation, and misinformation. The hearts and minds of unsuspecting viewers are being manipulated with websites, cloud servers, search engines, social media outlets, mobile apps, audio, video, podcasts, webinars, and even immersive digital environments using artificial, interactive, computer-generated scenes. Information wars are 21st-century propaganda wars, foundational to PSYWAR and PSYOPS because the information presented is socially engineered to produce a desired political effect.

Consider the following quotations from Sun Tzu’s The Art of War, and how COVID-19 was a medical PSYOP with real and lethal consequences.

Engage people with what they expect; it is what they are able to discern and confirms their projections. It settles them into predictable patterns of response, occupying their minds while you wait for the extraordinary moment—that which they cannot anticipate.

Americans have always trusted their doctors, expecting them to honor the Hippocratic Oath that protects every patient. In late fall 2019 when the Wuhan virus first appeared, it was simply inconceivable to the American public that their trusted doctors, and the government medical institutions doctors rely upon for information, would deliberately participate in political medicine, which is not and never was about public health. The public expected honesty and protection.

As more and more information came out about the misinformation, disinformation, and wildly exaggerated projections of the dangers of COVID-19, Americans clung to the fiction that their doctors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and World Health Organization (WHO) were honest medical practitioners and agencies.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic. That was the extraordinary moment when Americans, including then-President Donald J. Trump, were fooled into believing that political medicine was honest medical science. President Trump initiated Operation Warp Speed, and under the influence of Drs. Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, and Robert Redfield, Trump made the catastrophic decision to shut down America’s booming economy. Americans continued to believe political medicine’s biggest lie, that experimental mRNA jabs were actually vaccines that would provide immunity to COVID-19 and prevent transmission of the virus. Americans stood in line for jabs for themselves and their children, wore masks, stayed home, and remained convinced these policies were designed and essential for public health.

The lies began to unravel early in 2021 but the public remained compliant. Honest doctors and scientists around the world tried to warn the people that the COVID-19 policies and protocols were political medicine, not honest medical science. They warned of the dangers of experimental mRNA jabs and were publicly disparaged, fired, and sometimes jailed. Eventually they were vindicated when it became clear the mRNA jabs were never legally vaccines because they neither provided immunity nor prevented transmission. In fact, the jabs were compromising the immune systems of the people they were promised to protect, but political medicine’s damage had already been done.

As the catastrophic effects of the jabs were slowly revealed, many people were understandably furious. Yet many more clung to the illusion that masking, social distancing, and more mRNA jabs would protect them. People were dying in hospitals after getting the jabs. Young, healthy athletes were dropping dead after getting the jabs. Still, people clung to subjective reality and the lies the CDC, NIH, NIAID, and their own doctors continued to spew. The COVID-19 propaganda war was very effective. It duped an entire nation.

The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.

The whole COVID-19 debacle, its restrictions, protocols, and relentless, coordinated fearmongering campaign, was psychological warfare designed to create public demand for a vaccine that was not a vaccine. The globalist strategists knew the public would never willingly allow themselves and their children to be jabbed with untested, experimental, gene-altering mRNA injections. The public needed to be forced into subjective reality, where they would stand quietly in line for the jabs they believed would protect themselves and their families from the dreaded coronavirus. And so it was that a terrorized civilian population was subdued without fighting.

The CDC approval of experimental mRNA jabs for babies and young children was the ultimate malfeasance of political medicine’s participation in globalism’s war on children. On July 5, 2022, Medicare.gov sent an email addressed to seniors saying, “Talk with your family about getting the little ones vaccinated. In case you missed it, CDC now recommends COVID-19 vaccines for everyone 6 months and older, and boosters for everyone 5 years and older. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing children from getting seriously sick.” Medicare and the CDC knowingly and deliberately misrepresented the known facts and advised seniors to persuade their adult children to have their grandchildren jabbed!

The untested, lethal jabs continued to be endorsed, boosters were recommended, annual jabs were discussed, and then Sun Tzu’s that which they cannot anticipate happened. On October 21, 2022, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization (ACIP) voted unanimously to add the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 jabs to the bloated child and adolescent immunization schedules for children who attend public schools. This action effectively mandated COVID-19 jabs for every child in America who attends public school.

The primary responsibility of parents is to protect their children and ensure their survival. In the 21st century, parents must protect their children from the malevolence of deceitful globalists who would physically destroy them.

All warfare is based on deception.

The Biden regime is a globalist enemy of the State, seeking to shatter American sovereignty and replace our constitutional republic with globalism’s planetary managerial Unistate. The enemy within is always the most dangerous because much of the general public lives in subjective reality, unable or unwilling to believe that our own government is deliberately collapsing our American society.

The whole secret lies in confusing the enemy,

so that he cannot fathom our real intent.

The public may be confused, but globalist strategists live in objective reality and are not confused. Globalism seeks to replace the current system of independent sovereign nations with a one-world Unistate and planetary governance. One-world government, often referred to as the Great Reset and the New World Order, is a totalitarian state that breaches every conceivable boundary. The singularity imagined by globalist technocrats fuses humanity into one nation, one race, one language, one culture, one religion, one digital currency, one digital ID, one educational curriculum, and even one gender.

Parents must fulfill their primary responsibility and protect their children from the grasping globalists. They must reject subjective reality and embrace objective reality in order to recognize globalism’s threat to their children. Grandparents must stand up proudly for freedom and ordered liberty in our constitutional republic. If parents and grandparents do not rigorously oppose the globalist takeover, our nation’s children will become 21st-century slaves in globalism’s planetary feudal order of rulers and ruled. Remember, the globalists live in objective reality, and in life, objective reality always prevails.

Intro, and Chapter 1 can be found here.