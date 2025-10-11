School Board Candidates: This B*tch Needs to Die

Screenshots from a private group chat titled ‘ThisBitchNeedsToDie’ show Democratic-leaning candidates in Marlboro Township, New Jersey, sending insults and a death threat against incumbent board member Danielle Bellomo after she advocated for parental rights at a recent meeting.

The threats include a message stating ‘This bitch needs to die,’ prompting Marlboro Township police to investigate for potential criminal intimidation. Marlboro is upper crust.

There haven’t been any arrests yet.

She wants the school to be transparent. Apparently, they think death is an appropriate response.

Photos of Scott Semaya’s vicious texts about Danielle Bellomo leaked this week on social media.

“Bellomo must be cold — her nips could cut glass right n” read one text, allegedly captured on camera while Semaya’s fingers typed an “o.”

After backlash, Semaya dropped out of the race for the Marlboro Board of Education, followed by his running mate Melissa Goldberg.

“It was absolutely terrifying,” Bellomo exclusively told The Post. “When I found out about the messages I was absolutely shocked, especially with the climate of our country. It sent chills down my spine.

