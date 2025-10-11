Victoria Australia Needs More $325K Machete Disposal Bins

Victoria Australia is banning machetes and has set up $13 million worth of 45 heavy duty machete disposal bins.

They need more bins.

Also Australia this morning – clearly need more Machete Bins. pic.twitter.com/J90xpPcypw

Victoria’s controversial machete amnesty bin program has netted more than 1,300 weapons in the first two weeks of operation. That is a government figure.

An additional 3,400 machetes have been surrendered by major retailers. And 10,800 weapons have been seized by police so far this year.

The Machete Amnesty will go from September 1 to November 30, 2025. During this period, 45 “safe disposal” machete bins will be installed at police stations across metropolitan and regional Victoria to allow people to hand in machetes, no questions asked, no penalties, as part of the Machete Ban before a statewide ban takes effect.

From September onward, owning, carrying, buying, selling, or using a machete without a valid exemption can land you in up to 2 years’ jail or hit you with a fine of over $47,000 AUD.

The pricey bins will only be used for three months.

Critics are furious and online outrage is mounting. Some call it political theatrics, a taxpayer money sinkhole, or just plain absurd.

It seems they could get cheaper bins somewhere in the world.