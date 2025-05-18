Schumer Fabricates a Reason for the Mexican Ship Crash So He Can Blame Trump

Chuckie Schumer is trying to blame Donald Trump for a Mexican Naval tall ship crashing into the Brooklyn Bridge. The vessel is used for cadet training. He conjured up a reason in his cauldron out of thin air.

Schumer on the Brooklyn Bridge incident and Vehicle Traffic Services or VTS: “There are indications that this service, called the VTS, may not have been fully or adequately functional. In light of that hiring freeze, we don’t know the answer to that question. We need answers. If this were the case, the Brooklyn Bridge accident could be a national harbinger demanding immediate attention. I am demanding answers to these questions.”

There is NO reason to think that is the case. Mayor Adams said they lost all power before they crashed. Preliminary reports indicate the ship suffered some sort of mechanical issue that may have caused it to go in the wrong direction.

Adams said the boat’s mechanical mishap caused it to veer into the bridge after it set off from nearby Pier 17.

Some outlets reported they were going the wrong way. They were supposed to head south.

Schumer knows all this, and instead of mourning the loss of two sailors, he decided to politicize it with lies. Twenty-two people are injured, some critically, and he sees it as a political opportunity.

What a hateful man. How does he look himself in the mirror?

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email