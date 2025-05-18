Sir Keir Starmer faced Left-wing backlash after unveiling his plan to curb immigration. The left wing in the UK is as crazy as our left wing.

The Prime Minister warned that without firm immigration rules, the UK risked “becoming an island of strangers”. He also said very high immigration levels in recent years had caused “incalculable” damage to the UK.

The government’s new immigration white paper proposes to make it harder for migrants to secure citizenship. It imposes stricter English language requirements, and ends overseas recruitment for social care visas.

Some labor unions and MPs didn’t like the [honest] language, and they sure didn’t like the proposals.

Sample Reactions via The Telegraph

Nadia Whittome, the Labour MP for Nottingham East, posted on X: “The step-up in anti-migrant rhetoric from the government is shameful and dangerous. Migrants are our neighbours, friends, and family. To suggest that Britain risks becoming ‘an island of strangers’ because of immigration mimics the scaremongering of the far-right.”

Sarah Owen, the Labour chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Select Committee, said “chasing the tail of the right” could put the UK on “a very dark path”.

John McDonnell, the former Labour MP who now sits as an independent, accused Sir Keir of “reflecting the language of Enoch Powell”. Apparently, the language was “shockingly divisive. The Royal College of Nursing accused Sir Keir of “scapegoating” foreign health and social care workers, while the GMB union warned the social care changes could be “potentially catastrophic” for the sector.

They are becoming a foreign country to the British; some can’t seem to get their heads out of the sand.

These are relatively tame rules since they are becoming a foreign nation of unlike people.

All visa routes will require people to have a certain level of English proficiency.

Currently, people have to live in the UK for five years before they can gain settled status.

Under the new plan, they will have to live in the UK for 10 years.

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to reduce net migration by the end of this parliament with a system that is “controlled, selective and fair.”

If they want to save the UK, they have to deport. People in Western countries appear to hate themselves.

Two Men Set Fire to His Home

Now, Starmer’s property is being set on fire. Two men are charged. One of the men is Ukrainian Roman Lavynovych, 21. He was charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life after attacking the Prime Minister’s home, which he is renting out.

The police say they don’t know the cause or the motivation, but he is Ukrainian, and there is a brutal war going on. Then, there is the massive immigration issue.

No one was hurt, and damage was only to the front entrance.

