Schumer Uses Naughty Words, Makes Fists, Grits Teeth Over His Shutdown

Only in Clown World could a sitting senator shut down the government and then get angry over it while pretending the other party did it.

Despite the fact that the Senate needs 60 votes to pass a spending bill and they only have 53 GOP senators, Chuck U. Schumer is pretending Republicans are responsible for the Schumer Shutdown.

Republicans literally asked for nothing in the CR. On the other hand, Democrats want $1.5 trillion, money for illegal alien healthcare, and funds for overseas leftists and leftist publications.

There is plenty of money as Schumer says but Democrats won’t let Republicans have it to run the government.

He added very naughty words, gritted teeth and clenched fists to show how tough he is. Meanwhile, Democrats won’t pass a clean bill to get federal workers paid, workers like air traffic controllers, ICE, Border Patrol, the military, and welfare. All the things we need, and the only thing we need the government to do, Democrats won’t do.

Donald Trump is a vindictive and heartless man Never before in American history has a president cut off SNAP during a shutdown, including Trump in his first term. But now he is manufacturing a hunger crisis to bludgeon the American people so he doesn’t have to fix healthcare. pic.twitter.com/TjH6pPZbo2 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 29, 2025

This Democrat, Senator Heinrich knows people are hurting, but Democrats need leverage to attain power, she says.

No amount of spin can hide that Democrats are using Americans as political pawns to maintain “leverage.” pic.twitter.com/XItAgrdArY — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) October 29, 2025

Hopefully, this Democrat will limit her diet to white Democrats.

NEW: Woman says she will start eating white people if EBT is taken away, says EBT recipients will build their own nation & grow their own food. “We are going to eat regardless, even if we have to hunt you animals down & roast & eat you, the delectable crackers & cheese.” “We… pic.twitter.com/Jqat3wgM9o — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 29, 2025

Truth about the shutdown here.

It’s almost comical how Democrats are STILL trying to blame Republicans for their own shutdown. Republicans have DONE OUR JOB and voted to fund the government. Democrats have voted NO more than a dozen times—because they fear the radical left in their base more than they care… pic.twitter.com/moOi7pC4GS — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 29, 2025

CNBC is even on top of it.