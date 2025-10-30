Schumer Uses Naughty Words, Makes Fists, Grits Teeth Over His Shutdown

By
M Dowling
-
1
19

Only in Clown World could a sitting senator shut down the government and then get angry over it while pretending the other party did it.

Despite the fact that the Senate needs 60 votes to pass a spending bill and they only have 53 GOP senators, Chuck U. Schumer is pretending Republicans are responsible for the Schumer Shutdown.

Republicans literally asked for nothing in the CR. On the other hand, Democrats want $1.5 trillion, money for illegal alien healthcare, and funds for overseas leftists and leftist publications.

There is plenty of money as Schumer says but Democrats won’t let Republicans have it to run the government.

He added very naughty words, gritted teeth and clenched fists to show how tough he is. Meanwhile, Democrats won’t pass a clean bill to get federal workers paid, workers like air traffic controllers, ICE, Border Patrol, the military, and welfare. All the things we need, and the only thing we need the government to do, Democrats won’t do.

This Democrat, Senator Heinrich knows people are hurting, but Democrats need leverage to attain power, she says.

Hopefully, this Democrat will limit her diet to white Democrats.

Truth about the shutdown here.

CNBC is even on top of it.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
1 hour ago

This evil constitution hating Democrat and his gang are holding your country hostage and demand a ransom of a minimum of $1.2 trillion/ They have packed your courts with people who hate you and will give you no justice but will release criminals to rape and murder you, while they steal your money and sexually enslave your children,

Last edited 1 hour ago by Peter B. Prange,
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz