Study: Most Gun Deaths Are Contributed to Suicides

When we hear gun violence statistics in the U.S., we think of homicides. However, most “gun violence” in our country is contributed to suicides.

Unfortunately, this misinformation is diverting conversations away from life-saving solutions, and it’s time we address it.

Here are the facts about gun deaths in the U.S.:

62% of firearm deaths in 2024 were attributed to self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

In 2024, suicides accounted for 84.6% of white gun deaths,

43.6% of Hispanic gun deaths,

20.4% of Black gun deaths.

Older, non-Hispanic white males are most at risk of firearm-related homicide.

Suicide Gun Deaths Percentage by Year

Suicides contribute the majority of gun deaths in the U.S.

Prior to 2020, suicide-related gun deaths made up 60% of all gun deaths. During COVID, suicides still comprised more than half of all gun deaths, but were slightly lower at around 54%. In 2024, the percentage increased to around 62%.

2018 – 61.5% (24,432 of 39,740 deaths)

(24,432 of 39,740 deaths) 2019 – 60.3% (23,941 of 39,707 deaths)

(23,941 of 39,707 deaths) 2020 – 53.7% (24,292 of 45,222 deaths)

(24,292 of 45,222 deaths) 2021 – 53.9% (26,328 of 48,830 deaths)

(26,328 of 48,830 deaths) 2022 – 56.0% (27,032 of 48,204 deaths)

(27,032 of 48,204 deaths) 2023 – 58.4% (27,300 of 46,728 deaths)

(27,300 of 46,728 deaths) 2024 – 62.1% (27,592 of 44,446 deaths)

Our latest report examines the relationship between suicide and firearm deaths across race, gender, and age.

