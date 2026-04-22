Scott Presler Gives Sen. Thune 13 Days

Scott Presler has had enough of the Senate and has issued a warning to Senator Thune. Presler is giving him 13 days to pass the Save America Act.

I guarantee the SAVE Act won’t pass.

Presler told the Fox News anchor, “And now, now I’m giving a very peaceful warning to Senate Majority Leader Thune. He has 13 days until the end of April to pass the SAVE AMERICA Act into law, and respectfully, if the Senate Majority Leader is incapable of passing said legislation by the end of April, I will be going to Louisiana to help defeat Senator Cassidy in the May 16 Saturday primary, and I will be heading to Texas to defeat John Cornyn in the May 26 Senate runoff.

“And you know, I’ve been nice, I’ve been really respectful, but the American people are fed up with electing people into power that don’t wield that power when we have given them this massive opportunity to work on our behalf.”