Mamdani Will Invest $38.4M on Heat Pumps in the Queens Hood

Mayor Mamdani and NYCHA announced a $38.4 million “investment” to bring clean, reliable heat pumps to Beach 41st homes in Edgemere, Queens. They are spending about $53,933 per unit. They usually cost nowhere near that amount.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a $38.4 million investment to install clean, reliable heat pumps at NYCHA’s Beach 41st Street Houses in Edgemere, Queens. This investment is part of the city’s Clean Heat for All initiative, aiming to provide modern heating and cooling to 712 homes. The heat pumps will replace an aging gas boiler system, offering more consistent, reliable heating; efficient cooling; individual temperature controls; and improved hot water reliability. The project is a significant step towards expanding the initiative to over 10,000 NYCHA apartments by 2030. Mayor Mamdani emphasized the importance of dignity, safety, and climate justice in this investment, which will also help cut emissions and improve residents’ lives.

Edgemere has a population of 18,000 people and includes Rockaway and Far Rockaway. It is 7% white, 56% black or African-American, 32% Hispanic, 2% Asian, 3% something else. In some areas, it’s a dangerous dump on the ocean. Last time I was in Far Rockaway, quite some time ago, I watched machine gun fire between a gang and the police as I hurried to my car. I only went back to move my mother out of the apartment. Edgemere is undergoing some improvements. Expensive heat pumps don’t seem to address the problem.

Beach 41st has many Projects and is known as the Queens Hood. It used to be a tourist haven with little bungalows, mostly Irish.

The city is in dire financial straits and is spending about $53,933 per unit. That’s not a very good “investment.” We know who will pay for it.