SCOTUS on Late Ballots, Do It for Jesus and Palestinian Chuck

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Monday sounded skeptical of state laws that allow late-arriving mail ballots to be counted.

The court heard arguments in a case from Mississippi that could also affect voters in 13 other states and the District of Columbia, which have grace periods for mail ballots. An additional 15 states with more forgiving deadlines for ballots from military and overseas voters could also be impacted.

A ruling is expected by late June, in time to govern ballot counting in the 2026 midterm congressional elections.

The court challenge is part of Trump’s broader concerns about most mail balloting, which we all know breeds fraud.

I have seen it, and there is nothing you can do about it when the votes roll in. In New York, you sort the ballots and have people living in schools or store parking lots, and if you question it, the Democrat lawyer gives you a hard time. Mickey Mouse and Santa Claus would also go through. You can put ballots in a separate pile for the judge to look at, and then some Democrat judge makes the decision. Where I live, Democrats run the table.

We all can remember the late ballots showing up in closets, under tables, and on trucks from other states. Normal people thought it was suspicious. Democrats saw no problem with it.

Save America

President Trump encouraged Republicans to tie the Save America Act to DHS funding and to also stay in town. It would be appropriate to put it in a Homeland Security bill.

However, as long as we have the filibuster, nothing passes. While we have the blue slip, we don’t get the non-activist judges.

He said, “Do this one for Jesus.”

President Trump urges Republicans to stay in D.C. and prioritize the SAVE America Act over the Easter recess. He calls for immediate action. “Don’t worry about Easter… make this one for Jesus.”pic.twitter.com/90ArjPTdOR — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 23, 2026

Palestinian Chuck Schumer, once a supporter of Israel.

This is funny. There is a lot of truth in this one.